URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Applications are due Friday for those who want to apply for a seat on the Urbana City Council.

This comes after current Ward 6 Alderman Dean Hazen announced he was stepping down earlier this month because of scheduling conflicts with work and family.

City Clerk Charles Smyth said applications are to be turned into him by 5 p.m. on Friday. For more information, click here.