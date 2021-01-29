Applications available for Governor’s Hometown Awards

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Applications are now available for the Governor’s Hometown Awards.

Officials said the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service is now accepting applications. The awards “gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life,” officials said.

Interested towns can apply through February 19. That is for projects that happened with the help of community volunteers between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2020.

For application information, click here.