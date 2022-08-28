SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Applications are now available for children to have a chance to participate in the 12th annual Youth Firearm Deer Hunt, hosted by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville.

The hunt will take place on Oct. 8 and 9. To apply, youth applicants must be less than 18 years old on Oct. 8 and be accompanied by an adult. Applications can be found either online or at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office during regular business hours. Applications must be received by 8 a.m. on Sept. 19.

A total of 10 participants will be publicly selected from the pool of applications on Sept. 19, with the selectees being notified by phone shortly after drawing. Each of the selected participants will hunt in closed recreation areas with assistance from U.S. Army Corp of Engineers staff and volunteers.

Further information, including on how to volunteer, can be found by calling Natural Resource Specialist Cory Donnel at 217-774-3951 ext. 7001.