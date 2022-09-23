CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Having a hard time coming up with a place to go this weekend? The 54th Apple ‘n Pork Festival at DeWitt County Museum may be a perfect choice for you.

“The modest fundraising event…originated on the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds years ago around a kettle of soup simmered over an open wood fire and stack of sandwiches,” Museum Director Joey Long said.

This free, two-day event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 24 and 25. Officials said the festival celebrates the museum’s heritage and raises funds to maintain this historic mansion.

There will be dozens of food stands offering old-time favorites and market booths offering antiques and crafts near the museum’s red-covered bridge. Children can have fun with pony rides and a petting zoo on the museum grounds.

Long introduced that the DeWitt County Museum was the former residence of Clifton H. Moore, one of DeWitt County`s most prominent citizens. He said the family enjoyed nothing more than inviting people into their house, which was believed one of the city’s most welcoming homes.

Long said the museum continues this hospitable tradition by opening its doors to the public and welcoming thousands of people to the Apple ‘n Pork Festival every year.