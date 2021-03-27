Apple ‘n’ Pork fest set to continue

CLINTON, Ill (WCIA) — A popular festival in DeWitt County is returning this fall.

The Apple ‘n’ Pork Fest in Clinton will continue this year after it was canceled in 2020. Organizers took to Facebook to share the good news.

The DeWitt County Museum Association Board of Directors worked with public health to make the decision.

Organizers say they are planning the fest cautiously, yet optimistically.

We have so many people that come from all over,” says Museum Manager Joey Long. “Not just the county, but the state and other states too. When we announced it on our social media, it was just an outpouring of people who were just so happy and ready to celebrate that they can look forward to hopefully a little normalcy come this fall.”

The fest is set to be on September 25th and the 26th.