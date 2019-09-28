Apple n’ Pork Fest benefits community

Apple 'n Pork Festival 2018 * Celebrating 50 Years In 2018 the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Musuem celebrated our 50 year milestone. Here's to 50 or more to come! Posted by Apple 'n Pork Festival on Sunday, December 23, 2018 Apple n’ Pork Festival 2018

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend’s Apple n’ Pork Festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for numerous groups in DeWitt County.

This fest allows non-profit groups to set up on the vast grounds of the County Museum and sell food items. Executive Director of the Clinton YMCA, Rennie Cluver indicates he sees the benefits of the festival from all sorts of perspectives.

“For the YMCA, they can bank around $10,000 in an Apple n’ Pork weekend. When you compare that number to their targeted $100,000 target with their Strong Kids campaign,” Cluver says it may not seem significant but it is.

Cluver also says if the YMCA did not have the Apple n' Pork weekend, they would probably have to come up with two, if not three, additional fundraisers through the course of the rest of the year.









Pictured above are some of the 2019 Parade of Pigs Entries. Participants are asked to decorate a cut out pig. The grand champion (1st place) will take home a blue ribbon and $50. The reserve champion (2nd place) will receive $25 and a red ribbon.

All 25 booths at the festival are operated by non-profit organizations serving DeWitt County. They are operated by volunteers dedicated to helping in various ways.

The festival has been going on for 52 years.

Apple n’ Pork Festival

September 28 & 29 9 a.m.

De Witt County Museum

219 East Woodlawn Street