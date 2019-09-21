Apple crop could be slim this year

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois farmers are warning of slim pickings at apple orchards because of this year’s extreme weather.

The jury is still out at Champaign’s Curtis Orchard as to what kind of crop they’ll have. They said they put in some new trees this year, and for that reason, some of the numbers will be down.

As for the weather being the cause, it’s just one of many things that affect the fruit.

“Perhaps individual varieties, but that could be for a number of reasons,” said Rachel Coventry, Curtis Orchard Manager. “Perhaps it’s the weather, but maybe it had a bumper crop last year, but this year it’s not as big because it goes into something called biannual production if you don’t thin the apples. But otherwise we expect to have some of every variety we grow here.”

Curtis Orchard grows thirty different varieties of apples. They also have one of the largest pumpkin patches in the area.