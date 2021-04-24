APL pairs with Petco to help find lost pets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The animal protective league in Springfield is joining a new initiative to help people find their lost pets.

They are joining with Petco in a new system that uses facial recognition on animals to help owners figure out if somebody found a lost pet. APL director Deana Corbin says it will make the process a lot easier.

“It’s really pretty cool. Facial recognition has been around for a while for people. but this is the first time we have seen it used for animals and helping them get home,” Corbin said.

The website to post photos of a lost dog can be found here.