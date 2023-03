SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Animal Protective League and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog found dead in southern Springfield.

According to a Facebook post on the Animal Protective League’s page, the dog was found dead Friday morning in a crate under a railroad track overpass on the Interurban Trail.

Courtesy: Animal Protective League via Facebook

Anyone with any information about the dead dog can call the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department at 217-753-6666.