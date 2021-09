VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Villa Grove firefighters said some people will need to find another place to stay after a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. near South Spruce Street and McKinley Avenue. There was substantial damage to the apartment unit.

Everyone got out of the apartment safely.

There is no word yet on how the fire started. Firefighters are still investigating.

Villa Grove was assisted by Camargo, Pesotum and Tuscola fire departments.