CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On May 4, Pacifica Champaign and the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce will host a celebratory groundbreaking for the new apartment complex at 28 East Green Street.

The new apartment complex is called “28 East Green Street.”

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. After the groundbreaking ceremony, refreshments and lunch will be served.

According to officials, the apartment complex will be a ‘chic’ and ‘contemporary’ student apartment housing, just a short walk from the Main Quad of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Residents will enjoy fabulous amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, beautifully appointed outdoor lounge and recreation spaces, modern indoor lounge and leisure spaces and numerous study lounges,” officials stated.

Phase I will offer apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms, with a total of 402 beds, and will be completed by August 2023. Leasing will commence in November 2022.