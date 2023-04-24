CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A criminal trend on the University of Illinois campus remains ongoing with four new instances being reported over the last few days, U of I Police reported.

The trend involves people entering students’ apartments without permission, and almost every instance happens while the apartment doors are unlocked. Several instances have happened while the apartment occupants are home while others have resulted in stolen property.

U of I Police said on Monday that three instances of apartment intrusions were reported to them on Saturday. Two happened in the same building, which officials said is located in the 900 block of South First Street. In both instances, the occupants were home when someone walked into the unit through the unlocked door. The intruder left immediately when confronted and nothing was stolen.

The other Saturday incident, which U of I Poice said was similar to the other two, happened at another apartment building, this one in the 200 block of East Green Street.

Also on Saturday, U of I Police made an arrest in an instance of trespassing and theft that happened the previous Thursday. Officials said a student reported a backpack containing electronics had been stolen from her apartment; police identified a teenage suspect, arrested them and recovered the stolen backpack.

Officials said incidents like these are easily preventable by locking the apartment door. There are other tips people can follow to prevent these incidents from happening to them or others: