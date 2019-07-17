Anxiety, pregnancy, and deportation…how they’re connected

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new U of I study shows anxiety risk is high in pregnant, Latina immigrants.

The study looked at 25 of these women in North Carolina, who were in their third trimester of pregnancy. It followed them until post-pregnancy.

It found 40% of them reported fears of deportation, and an association between that and anxiety.

U of I Researchers say this finding is really important to consider, given the news of recent ICE raids.

“That is really what immigrants who are unauthorized might experience when they hear their safety is being threatened,” said Kinesiology and Community Health assistant professor Sandraluz Lara-Cinosomo, who led this study. “For pregnant women who are already worried about the well-being of their infant, whether or not there are any concerns, they’re still going to be very worried.”

The study was published in the Maternal and Child Health Journal.

It used a tool called the “Migration Experiences Survey.”

