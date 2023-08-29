DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One group has been a part of the 100 years of Farm-all tractors in Central Illinois taking part in parades, shows and more.

The Ansar Ag Corps is a fraternity that combines there love for agriculture and helping others.

Group member Calvin Elder helped restore a 1962 Farmall 504 Diesel tractor to be donated towards a raffle.

They are using funds from the raffle to support the Shriner’s Children Hospitals in the region.

The Raffle continues through December, and they have been selling tickets at various events through the summer.

For those interested in purchasing a raffle ticket, they can text 217-341-1692 to get a ticket.