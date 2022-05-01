URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An anti-violence group wants to make themselves known in Urbana.

H.V. Neighborhood Transformation has been on Main Street since last spring. Saturday, they held an open house to spread the word about their mission – which is to help reduce shootings in the community, and be a positive resource for children in the neighborhood.

“One of our big mantras and our push is to allow the kids to have a summer this year. We actualized that by continuing to repeat that mantra – ‘let the kids have a summer.’ We want to have programs here for them, along with the Urbana Park District and the Urbana Free Library. We’re putting together a few good events and good programs for them,” Executive Director Maurice Hayes said.

They work with organizations like the Urbana Park District to engage kids by teaching useful skills and letting them have fun.

“For so many years, we’ve seen these young people be cooped up in the house – not like when we were kids and we’d come out in the streets and have fun and play. My goal is to see that a lot more this summer, especially with some of our community celebrations that we throw in the parks to get kids more active and have fun,” Hayes said.

He said the group has plenty of events planned for the summer, and he encourages people who are curious to stop by and learn more.