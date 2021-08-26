Anti-violence billboards go up in one county

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group in Champaign County is using a new approach to stop violence.

They’re putting up billboards in areas hard hit by crime. The signs are asking people to put the guns down and save lives.

Champaign County Community Coalition is behind the project. The group’s been doing a number of projects like this to help the community.

“We really wanted to get the message into areas that are hit hard by community gun violence in our black neighborhoods. Just the message that the shooting has to stop. We need to put the guns down,” Mary Catherine Roberson, with the City of Champaign Office of Equity, Community, and Human Rights, said.

The signs also includes information on how to reach out to the Community Coalition. They’ll be up for three months. Some of them may move around to different areas.