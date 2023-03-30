CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new software update is available at Champaign Kia and Hyundai dealerships to help prevent those companies’ cars from being stolen in a viral TikTok trend.

Champaign Police officials said that since 2021, videos popularized by that social media platform have shown would-be thieves how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles with limited tools and technical skill. It wasn’t until this month, however, that damage to cars or outright car thefts in Champaign were attributed to the trend.

Hyundai and Kia said the new software to prevent these thefts requires the key to be inside the ignition switch before the engine can be started. An alarm is sounded if an attempt is made to start the car without keys.

Police officials encouraged owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles to contact area dealerships and schedule appoints to install this software. Customers can also contact Hyundai at 1-800-633-5151 or Kia at 1-800-333-4542 for more information.

Officials also advised car owners that they can prevent break-ins and theft by hiding or removing valuables and locking car doors when leaving it unattended.