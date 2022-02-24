MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Land College police discovered anti-Semitic messages left in parking lots across campus on Tuesday. The hateful messages were left in clear plastic bags containing rocks, according to a university news release.

This news comes just days after similar incidents occurred at the University of Illinois this past weekend.

The investigation is still on-going at this time. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to confidentially contact the Lake Land College Police Department at 217-232-1908.