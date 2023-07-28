SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Anti-abortion groups filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against Attorney General Kwame Raoul about a new law to crack down on crisis pregnancy centers, less than an hour after Governor J.B. Pritzker signed it.

They’re asking for a temporary restraining order and injunctions to stop it from going into effect as it goes through the courts.

“Senate Bill 1909 was intended to frighten and chill the speech of pro-life advocates across our state,” said Peter Breen, the executive vice president of the Thomas More Society. They are the law firm representing the anti-abortion advocates in the suit.

Crisis pregnancy centers are non-profits that oppose abortion. Some provide services like pregnancy tests or counseling while others offer limited medical services like ultrasounds.

“The goal of these centers is simple,” Jennifer Welch, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, said in a press conference Thursday. “They’re trying to get people in their doors to stop them from having abortions. What’s so damaging is that many of these fake clinics provide misleading and medically inaccurate information.”

The new law will change that, prohibiting these centers from using misinformation or deceptive practices to prevent people from getting abortion and other reproductive services.

“At our health centers in Flossmoor, Aurora and Springfield, they put up a folding sign right outside of our property that says, ‘Check in here,’” Welch said. “And when patients stop, they’re directed next door to the fake clinic.”

Every time a center violates the law, they could face up to a $50,000 fine.

“They don’t have large amounts of money,” Breen said. “To face them with $50,000 fines, injunctions and even orders to dissolve, the whole point of SB 1909 was to end pregnancy centers in Illinois as we know it.”

Breen said the law is unconstitutional.

“Under the First Amendment, the General Assembly can’t discriminate based on viewpoint,” he said. “And here, only pro-life speech is targeted, abortion speech is exempted.”

As part of the law, Raoul’s office will investigate complaints against the centers.

“You’re not free to lie to people and to use deceptive practices and to sometimes take people away from where they were intending to go,” Raoul said. “There’s nothing in the First Amendment that protects that type of activity.”

The Attorney General said there are about 100 crisis pregnancy centers in the state.