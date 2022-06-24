CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many republican lawmakers and candidates for office are calling this a win.

We also talked with the Champaign chapter of a national anti-abortion group, 40 Days for Life.

They say they’re rejoicing at today’s news and say it’s a reason to continue their peaceful protests as a way to put an end to the abortion industry.

“So, we certainly have had instances in the past where we had laws that were not just, were not right, and needed to be overturned. And I think that is just another example of that. And it’s taken us roughly 50 years to come to that realization,” said volunteer coordinator, Renee Mullen.

There’s still a lot to unpack with today’s decision and what it means for women across the state and the country.