CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that both eastbound and westbound traffic on Anthony Drive will be closed beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m.

The closure is between Dobbins Drive and Dale Drive. Flaggers will be on the scene to intermittently allow one-way traffic through the construction zone. The city advises that drivers may want to seek alternate routes to avoid delays during the closure.

Officials said the closure is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Drive can be installed.

The city advises all drivers to pay close attention to traffic control devices and flaggers and proceed cautiously through the work zone. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the closure.

Anthony Drive is scheduled to reopen on Thursday at 4 p.m., weather permitting.