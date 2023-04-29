CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that the same portion of Anthony Drive will be closed once again beginning Monday, May 1.

The closure, between Dobbins Drive and Dale Drive, is in order to repair a water main under Anthony Drive. Officials said both eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured in the area.

The city said access will be maintained to all local properties during the closure. They advise everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours.

They said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling near work zones.

The road is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Friday, May 12.

Anthony Drive has had a number of closures over the past month, the city previously announced that the same area would be closed so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Drive can be installed. The area was closed once again on April 12 so a wall foundation can be installed on the southern shoulder of Anthony Drive.

On April 18, the city announced that the area would be closed so a wall foundation can be installed on the southern shoulder of Anthony Drive. A few days later, the city said the same area would be closed beginning April 24 so a water main can be repaired under Anthony Drive.