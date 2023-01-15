CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday.

The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 19, and may be delayed due to inclement weather.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected during the closure. Flaggers will be utilized to allow one-way traffic through the construction zone.

The city advises everyone to seek alternate routes to avoid delays and to pay close attention to traffic control devices and flaggers while proceeding cautiously through the work zone. The city also thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation and patience during the closure.