CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that traffic will be detoured while a portion of Anthony Drive will be closed beginning Monday, April 24.

The closure, between Dobbins and Dale Drives, is so a water main can be repaired under Anthony Drive. Officials said both eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured in the area during the closure. Access will be maintained to all local properties.

The city advises everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours. They said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling near work zones.

The road is scheduled to reopen to traffic on May 5.

This week, the city previously announced that traffic would be detoured in the same portion of Anthony Drive beginning Thursday, April 20. That closure is so a wall foundation can be installed on the southern shoulder of Anthony Drive.