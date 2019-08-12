Answer could come soon on former governor’s prison sentence

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — President Trump is still deciding if he will let a former Illinois governor out of prison early.

Rod Blagojevich is currently in federal prison in Littlelton, Colorado. He was spotted exercising in the prison yard on Sunday. He was shirtless and sporting a full head of gray hair. Blagojevich has served 7 1/2 years of his current 14 year sentence. The president says he is considering commuting his sentence, sources say that could happen as soon as Monday.

Blagojevich was removed from office during his second term as governor. Trump mentioned commuting Blagojevich’s sentence in May 2018. Official paperwork was filed to begin the process, but this is the first time since then Trump said he is considering it.