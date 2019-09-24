Another session needed

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Another session between Blue Ridge teachers and the district is set for later today. They will be discussing the teacher’s contract.



Teachers have been working without a contract since June 30, after the previous agreement expired.

According to the union’s press release, the latest proposal from the Blue Ridge school board left members “surprised and disappointed.”

“…the board still seems unwilling to take steps to address the issues that will help stop the revolving door for staff at Blue Ridge,” the release read.