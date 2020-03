URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign County Fair is expecting another big performer to hit the stage this summer. Billy Currington will perform at the fair July 24th. He’s a country music singer. Special guests are Randy Houser and Rayne Johnson.

Last month it was announced The Beach Boys would perform. The Champaign County Fair Queen says having two large concerts is a big deal and Currington is a great addition. Tickets for Billy Currington go on sale Friday.