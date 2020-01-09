Another man arrested in connection to New Year’s Eve shooting

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of a teen

Normal Police say 19-year-old Dewon I.C. Griffin was charged with first degree murder in relation to the death of 17-year-old Tariq Houston.The McLean County Coroner says Houston was from Springfield and recently from Decatur.

Officers say on New Year’s Eve, they were called to the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue in Normal for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found Houston on the ground in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. Investigators say he had been there for a party. Houston was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Griffin was the second person to be arrested in connection to Houston’s death. Police say 18-year-old Garrett Riley Ahlfield was arrested for acts related to but were not the cause of the homicide. Officers say video from the scene and other physical evidence shows a short time after Houston was shot, Ahlfield approached a group that surrounded the victim and fired gunshots into the air. He later fled the scene.

Griffin was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/person delinquent minor, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, and other charges.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the Normal Police Department or Crime Stoppers.