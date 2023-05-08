SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Less than a week after the Champaign County NOAA Weather Radio signal was repaired, another has malfunctioned.

The National Weather Service says that the NOAA Weather Radio site in Shelbyville is operating with a degraded signal.

That radio tower serves Christian, Effingham, Fayette, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

The outage means that all Shelby County is without normal access to the NOAA Weather Signal.

The other four counties are still able to get access to other NOAA Weather Radio Transmitters, so long as they can receive signal.

In Shelby County, the transmitter is operating with a ‘degraded’ signal, meaning some residents who live close to the tower could still receive alerts, but how close is uncertain.

Technicians have been notified and are troubleshooting the issue.

Here’s what stations you can use instead in the affected areas;

Christian County – WXJ75 in Springfield (Channel 1, operating a frequency of 162.400)

Effingham County – KXI48 in Newton (Channel 3, operating a frequency of 162.450)

Fayette County – KXI49 in Salem (Channel 4, operating a frequency of 162.475) OR KXI79 in Hillsboro (Channel 2, operating on a frequency of 162.425)

Moultrie County – WXJ-76 in Champaign (Channel 7, operating on a frequency of 162.550).

You can learn more about NOAA Weather Radios by visiting this page here.

