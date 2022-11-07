GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Georgetown-Ridge Farms school district cancelled classes because of a school threat. Police say the threat was made towards the high school yesterday. This morning, the district announced e-learning for the day.

The Georgetown police department is still investigating. So far, they say the threat came from a minor who lives in another state. They don’t say which state, but the threat was made on social media. Officials say the post falsely showed a Georgetown student making racially threatening comments.

“I wasn’t shocked to be honest. It happened multiple times before and I knew our school was going to handle it– they were going to address it like they always do. I just didn’t know how they were going to address it until this morning,” said Haley Carlton, a student in the district.

Through the investigation, all people involved have been identified. But because they are minors, no additional information can be shared. The Georgetown police department says those involved may be charged. Once the investigation is done, it will be turned over to the vermilion county state’s attorney.

The students also do not have school tomorrow because of election day.