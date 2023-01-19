CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another lane on Bradley Ave. in Champaign will be closed temporarily for a sewer lining project.

One eastbound lane of Bradley Ave., between State St. and Randolph St., will be closed for one day between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.

The same sewer lining project caused a closure on Bradley Ave. between Garden Hills Dr. to Redwood Dr. which began Tuesday. The road was scheduled to reopen by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The city appreciates the cooperation of motorists in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.