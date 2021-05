BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another Beardstown firefighter was let out of the hospital Wednesday. This comes after three firefighters were hurt while responding to a large apartment fire on Sunday.

A second firefighter was released Monday, and a resident who was hurt was released Tuesday. The mayor said the chief is still hospitalized, but he could be released soon.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is still working to learn what caused the fire.