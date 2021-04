URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city kicked off Arbor Day with a big announcement. Mayor Diane Marlin announced the city received a nearly $99,000 anonymous donation for planting trees.

The mayor said the donor asked the city plant them specifically in the Urbana Community Development Target area and the Illinois Solar for All Environmental Justice Community.

Urbana staff estimates the money will fund the planting of around 200 additional street trees over the course of three years.