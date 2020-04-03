Anonymous donation helps seniors

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Dewitt County Friendship Center received a very special delivery. It’s a box of gift cards that’s making life a little easier for seniors like Rodney Landstrom. “When you don’t have enough to get around it comes in handy,” said Landstrom. Paula Jiles is the Executive Director of Dewitt County Friendship Center, a place seniors usually come to socialize. It is temporarily closed because of coronavirus. She says the owner of a grocery store delivered these gift cards to the building.

“Somebody made a $10,000 donation of $25 gift cards from Save A Lot and they tasked me with giving them out, said Jiles “I cried. I was crying because I can’t believe somebody would just give you $10,000 worth of $25 gift cards just to hand it out.” An anonymous donor made the donation at Save A Lot. Because of that generosity, 400 people will be able to get essentials they may need help affording. “I get food stamps, but this here will help out tremendously,” said Landstrom.

“We’re focusing on seniors right now due to the fact that a lot of them don’t have anybody to take care of them, ” said Jiles, “And as soon as we reach all of the seniors then we’re going to start branching out to lower age groups.” The executive director says she’s mailed out about one hundred gift cards so far.