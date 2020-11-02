Annual turkey trot hoping to connect people during the holiday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- The 53rd annual turkey trot will be taking on a new look this year but you can still participate in the run virtually. You’re also able to buy a turkey trot shirt that will come with a race bib, ribbon, and Champaign-Urbana restaurant coupons. The Urbana park district has created a Facebook group for people to connect.

They’re hoping the community will continue the tradition despite tough times. “Everybody is having a bit of hard time right now especially people that aren’t with their families or aren’t visiting them and we just really wanted people get into the spirit of thanksgiving and whatever that means to them”. The event will continue until November 26th. You can go to the Facebook page by going here.