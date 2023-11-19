CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County has officially started “ringing” in the holiday season with their Red Kettle campaign.

You know the holiday season is here when you see people standing outside of stores ringing bells. Bell-ringers from the Salvation Army are now out raising money for their annual Christmas fundraiser.

The campaign kicked off on Friday, as volunteers stood outside Harvest Market and Prairie Gardens in Champaign. This year’s fundraising goal is $470,000.

One volunteer, Larry Lowe, said it’s something he feels called to do.

“I attend CU Church. They’ve committed to manning the kettle for Harvest Market. As I’ve been blessed by God, I want to be a blessing to others,” he said.

The Salvation Army of Champaign County is still looking for more bell-ringer volunteers. You can volunteer at registertoring.com or through their website.