Annual picnic collects toys for kids in need

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Sunday was the fifth annual Gifts From Above toy drive in Champaign.

John Namoff launched the idea in honor of his wife’s memory after she died. They never had children, but always loved giving gifts to nieces and nephews,

So, he honors her legacy, encouraging others to make sure no child goes without a gift during the holidays.

“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity and the goodness of people, and they can think about that kids face that’s going to get that toy,” he said. “The end game is to make some kids that are going to have a great Christmas instead of no Christmas.”

They averaged helping around 100 area families before the pandemic curbed contributions. He’s hoping to ramp numbers back up.

If you missed the event or want to donate, you can go to their Facebook page, here.