Annual maintenance program to begin

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois American Water is beginning its annual maintenance program, which includes testing and flushing fire hydrants.

Illinois American Water conducts an annual flushing program of its water distribution system to help ensure continued high-quality water service and fire protection to homes and businesses.

Work will happen across the system next week, beginning October 28.

Flushing the water system entails sending a rapid flow of water through the water mains. Fire hydrants are also checked and operated to help ensure fire protection in the community Matt White, operations superintendent for the Champaign County District, said the work is a part of Illinois American Water’s “commitment to working with the fire departments and ensuring water flow for public safety.”

He continued, “Through the flushing program we inspect and operate every fire hydrant to confirm they are in good working order, in addition to flushing the distribution system to ensure high-quality water service.”

No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work. Illinois American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short period of time.

If this does occur, it is recommended that customers let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time.

Customers are being notified of this work via media outreach, customer calls and information on Illinois American Water’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com.