DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Aqua Illinois and the Lake Vermilion Water Quality Coalition’s annual “Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day” is set to take place this Friday.

An Aqua Illinois spokesperson said that, over the past few years, the annual event has helped to enhance the natural beauty and overall cleanliness of the lake and that it is the company’s mission to keep it in a state of natural beauty. The event will focus on collecting debris from in and around the lake and along the lakeshore.

People who live along the lake and would like to see debris removed from their shoreline should have the debris visibly bagged, boxed or neatly piled for removal.

Anyone or any organization wishing to volunteer their services for this event should contact David Cronk, Aqua Illinois Plant Manager, at 217-442-8541 ext. 58123. Participants will meet at the Vermilion County Conservation District’s boat-trailer parking lot no later than 8 a.m. on Friday; they should wear clothing appropriate for the job with gloves provided by event staff.

Donuts and refreshments will be served before the event begins with lunch being served upon completion of the event at noon.