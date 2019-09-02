Annual Labor Day Parade

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) Hundreds of people came out to celebrate Labor Day by catching an annual parade.

Law enforcement, local union groups, cheerleaders, marching bands and more organizations marched down Main Street Monday morning, tossing out candy to kids as they walked by.

Rhonda January and her mother, Edna Cross, celebrate Labor Day every year by attending the parade.

“This is my hometown,” January said. “I’ve been gone 30 years.”

She said she loves traveling from Florida to spend time with her mom. Cross says that’s why this is one of her favorite holidays as well.

“Oh, I enjoy her and the rest of my family every year when they come home for Labor Day,” Cross said.

The two sit in the same spot each year, along with Patricia Liggins.

“I love Labor Day because we all work hard, this is a day of celebration,” Liggins said. “I get to rest today. That’s why I love Labor Day.”

Mayor Rickey Williams was the Grand Marshal at the parade this year.