SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Park District will open its annual Holiday Zoo Lights event at the Henson Robinson Zoo on Nov. 24.

Opening weekend will last from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26. The event will then continue every Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 10, then run continuously from Dec. 14 through Dec. 23. Henson Robinson Zoo is located at 1100 East Lake Shore Drive.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day, attendees can pick up a pair of “Super Sweet 3-D Twinkle Glasses” from the admission desk and walk through festive light displays. The light spectacles will be accompanied by seasonal backdrops and holiday music from Pure Oldies 107.5 FM. Guests can also sip on hot chocolate while sitting in a heated tent, or grab a s’mores kit at the concessions stand or gift shop to enjoy by the firepit.

(Courtesy: Springfield Park District)

Admission is $7.50 for adults, $5.50 for kids ages 3 to 12, and free for those 2 and under. Last chance to enter will be at 8 p.m. each day.

This event is weather-permitting. For updates, as well as a full schedule of special days and features, follow Henson Robinson Zoo on Facebook. Questions can also be directed by phone at 217-585-1821.