DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Vermilion County are getting a jump-start on the holiday season with the Festival of Trees.

The annual event is up and running at the Palmer Arena. The event has more than 100 decorated trees, wreaths, live music, holiday-themed food and a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Visitor Sandy Lucas said she’s been to the festival three times already this year.

“It gets us all together,” Lucas said. “The children, when they bring them in for story time, seniors like myself for our day, the princess tea, and then we were here for the gala on Friday night for all of that. That was quite special, because then you kind of get a sneak peek of what goes on.”

The event has been a fixture in Vermilion County for 26 years, and all the money made goes back to the community. The festival will be running through Wednesday.