Annual emergency alert test

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Officials will conduct their annual test of the county’s emergency alert and notification system Wednesday morning at 11:00.

The system can be used in situations such as chemical leaks or active shootings.

People can receive alert messages multiple ways, including via text or phone call.

The information will only be sent to people who signed up online or who have a landline phone

If you’re already signed up for the Macon county emergency alert & notification system, you can log in to make sure your information is up to date.

