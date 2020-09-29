Annual Duck Derby kicks off Tuesday night

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Children’s Museum of Illinois’ Digital Duck Derby kicks off its first heat on Tuesday night.

Like many events, organizers of the annual Duck Derby, which is a fundraiser for the museum, had to make a few changes to the event to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.

Those who purchased ducks can watch the Children’s Museum of Illinois’ live Facebook stream at 5 p.m. to see if theirs makes it to the final race. Officials said ducks 001-507 will race Tuesday night.

The heats will run at 5 p.m. also on Wednesday through Friday.

Officials said 10 ducks will make it to that final race on Saturday at 10 a.m. The grand prize is $3,000. Second place will receive $1,500 and third place will get $300.