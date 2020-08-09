Annual downtown event cancellation impacts local business

Downtown Decatur usually looks a lot different during this time of year. The streets are usually filled with people for a Decatur celebration, but it was canceled due to Covid-19. Many of the local businesses look forward to the event each year because it brings more customers in. With Covid-19 and the lack of traffic, Downtown Café owner Chris Heacox says it’s affected the restaurant.



“I think its a combination of both, I mean not having a celebration hurt but having Covid around people are not going out as much, we can’t get as many people in here because of the social distancing guidelines so you know business is down downtown plus a lot of people aren’t working downtown anymore,” said Heacox. Organizers are now planning the 2021 Decatur celebration for next august.