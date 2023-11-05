CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of people ran, walked and rolled for a pretty sweet cause Sunday morning.

Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation (CUSR) got people up and moving for their annual Cupcake 5K at Carle at the Fields. CUSR is a group helping people with disabilities enjoy social opportunities, and the race is a tasty way for them to raise money and awareness.

Phillip Krein ran with his son Daniel, showing support for the group that gives Daniel a chance to focus on more than just his disability.

“The team this year is really, really an excellent group of young people operating this organization,” Philip Krein said, “and providing things for constructive things, for all folks to do.”

Daniel will be going to Indianapolis soon for a “day-cation,” thanks to the organization. CUSR’s Nikiaya Brandon said this is just one example of fun events they provide throughout the year.

“What we do is activities, crafts, games, field trips, just anything leisure and social,” she said.

Brandon said all the money raised through the 5K will help pay for people like Daniel who want to experience the world without having to worry so much about their disability.

“Makes you want to keep doing what you’re doing,” Brandon said.

Some people took the chance to mix their love of running with helping others.

Gianna Bevilacqua is a Rantoul High School cross country runner who got to give back while also earning first place.

“I get to do what I love and also I get to give to a good cause,” she said. “And honestly, it’s just a win-win situation for me.”

Organizers said they have raised thousands of dollars over the 11 years they’ve been doing the Cupcake 5K, and this year had the best turnout by far.

“There are lots of people in the community who could benefit from this service, who don’t take advantage of it,” Philip Krein said.

Organizers said last year, the cupcake 5K raised over $8,000. This year, they hope to raise even more. If you didn’t make it out to the race Sunday morning, you can donate on their website.