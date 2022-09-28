TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Grab your spoons for the 37th annual Chili Fest in Taylorville.

The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce will host a wide variety of events on Saturday and Sunday. These include pageants, a cornhole tournament, Kids Zone activities and the chili cook-off.

“It’s a great opportunity for our community to come together for Chili Fest each year,” Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry said. “We have wonderful entertainment, food options and activities for everyone to enjoy. It’s always one of my favorite events in town every year, and I can’t wait to celebrate again this weekend.”

A wide variety of entertainment offered at the festival include Central Illinois native and “The Voice” contestant Gracia Harrison, Taylorville High School jazz band and choir, THS and TJHS cheer teams and a beekeeping demonstration.

Two weeks after purchasing WTIM in Taylorville in 1992, Randy Miller was asked to serve as a chili cook-off judge. He has since participated in the festival either broadcasting it on the radio or serving as a member of the committee.

“Taylorville really puts its best foot forward as a community to welcome Central Illinois to enjoy our great town and all the wonderful things we have to offer,” Miller said. “We hope lots of folks turn out once again this year.

Food and craft vendors will also fill downtown Taylorville for the festival. Parking and admission is free.