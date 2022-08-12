CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)– Saturday kicks off the 8th annual Bird Run. It starts at noon at the American Legion.

Jeff Powers, a trustee of the Cerro Gordo Village board and a member of the Sons of American Legion, and Butch Hilderbrand, a Cerro Gordo Firefighter run the event each year. They started the event for Brad Larrick 8 years ago.

Powers says of the run, “it’s just a lot of fun and a lot of games. A good ole’ small town fundraiser.”

The “Bird Run” is an event to raise funds for someone in need in the village. The run is named after Brad Larrick. His nickname is Bird, hence “Bird Run.”

Laurel Ann, villager of Cerro Gordo, has decorated her golf cart “Luau style.” She said, “The bird run is a lot of fun, and if feels great to help people in our community.”

Photos provided by Laurel Ann of her decorated golf cart for the Bird Run





This is the 8th year of the run, and while called a run it is far from any actual running. Participants pay a ten-dollar fee per person, load up on their decorated golf cart, and travel throughout the village of Cerro Gordo to play games of chance.

All the proceeds from the event go directly to a person in need. This year, the committee chose Bryce Ashenfelter.

Kelly Huff, Steve Hayes, Bryce Ashenfelter, Barry Cripe

Steve Hayes, Kelly Huff, Barry Cripe, Brian Shain, Bryce Ashenfelter

Ashenfelter is dealing with esophageal cancer said Barry Cripe a close friend of 30-plus years. “It is one of the most heart-fulfilling events. You will never see anything like this with how much money is raised in a small town.” Cripe added, “Makes you proud to be a small town mid-westerner when you can help your friends out.”

Powers said, “When I go outside at the start of it I am just completely overwhelmed with seeing the crowd there. I’ve registered everybody so I know that you know how many we have. But, just actually seeing everybody out there. It makes a fat man cry.”

It starts at the Post#117 Legion at noon and runs all day. There is food, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and a live auction with Lester Crandall.

If you would like to sign up, Powers says to show up Saturday by 11:45a.m.