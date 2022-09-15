Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual Books to Prisoners book sale returns to Urbana on October 8.

After a two-year hiatus, the one-day sale will fill the first floor of the Independent Media Center (IMC), featuring a wide selection of books in all genres like fiction, children’s and young adult.

The sale is a critical fundraiser for Urbana-Champaign Books to Prisoners, a non-profit working group of the IMC. All book sales will support the group’s mission to provide free books to incarcerated people in Illinois while also promoting education in the Urbana-Champaign community about incarceration and prisons.

Since its beginning in 2004, the organization has sent 170,489 books to 23,423 incarcerated individuals.

Books to Prisoners only sells books they have enough of already and those that aren’t requested much by prisoners. The organization also stocks lending libraries at both Champaign County jails.

All books cost between $.50 to $2.00 with exception of specially priced titles like large coffee table books and miscellaneous items. T-shirts cost $10-20 and tote bags are $5.

The sale is 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cash, checks and credit cards are welcome. A carry-out service is also available.

Financial donations can be made online on our website or mailed to UC Books to Prisoners, P.O. Box 515, Urbana, IL 61803.