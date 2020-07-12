Annual Auto Show

You might have seen some cool cars driving around Mahomet today.

This marked the 10th year for the Mahomet Auto Fest.

Cars of all makes and models were included in the show, but it looked a little different this year.

Instead of the fest being just downtown, the cars cruised through neighborhoods.

Organizer Nick Taylor switched it up this year so that everyone could participate.

“People enjoying having cars seeing cars from different ages,” said Taylor. “Most people buy cars because their buying a memory one of the cars I have here today is the same year car I had in high school, so a lot of people its something they always wanted or something they had in the past.”

About one hundred and fifty cars showed up.